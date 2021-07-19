Mr. Dean Ray Glaser, 52, died July 13, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Glaser was born Jan. 7, 1969, in Michigan, and was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. He was a lifelong Christian and a member of Thompson Chapel in Giles County. He was a good man; everyone who knew him loved him. He attended school in Michigan but finished here in Giles County. He was a tool and die man by trade but also did caretaking mechanic small engine and construction. He was a worker before he was old enough to get a paycheck; he sold nightcrawlers to the local bait and tackle shop and walked to a local fruit and vegetable market to work. He was a jack of all trades but a master of none, but believed that a job worth doing was worth doing well. He loved and lived for his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, John Elmer Glaser, Ida Faye Cardwell Glaser; and stepmother Janet Eileen Brown Glaser.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Goodspring.
Survivors include wife Kelly; siblings, Myrna, Susan, Norman, John, Janice, Jeanette, twin Debra; children, James, Timothy, Autumn, Dean, Anthony, Quintin; and grandchildren, James, Bradly, Kayden, Seth, Braxton and Timothy.
