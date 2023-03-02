Mrs. Deane Beckham Traughber Morgan, 92, died Feb. 27, 2023 at NHC, Smithville.
Mrs. Morgan was born Oct. 13, 1930, and enriched many lives in her family roles of daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro. Deane. Her tapestried employment history spanned several careers and countries. After high school in Pulaski, she attended Tennessee Tech University for two years. With frequent moves for a military husband, she worked as secretary and office manager in Tennessee, Georgia, New Mexico, Germany and Kentucky. Returning to school, she completed a teaching degree at the University of Alabama. Her first teaching assignment was Big Tancook Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, where she taught K-6 in a one room schoolhouse, then high school English in Chester, Nova Scotia. Returning to the USA, she worked as a real estate agent while completing her MA in psychology at Middle Tennessee State University. She then worked as a therapist and a long-term care ombudsman for TN Commission on Aging, retiring in 1990. She is preceded in death by parents, Cleve and Bessie Beckham; husbands, Jim Traughber, Richard Morgan; son James King Traughber III; and sisters, Nellie Jean Deason, Lucille McGee, Wilma Lawson.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Animal Coalition.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
