Mrs. Deborah (Debbie) Bland Hood, 66, of Ardmore, Ala., died Dec. 11, 2022, at Madison (Ala.) Hospital.
Mrs. Hood was born Feb. 19, 1956. She is preceded in death by father A.D. Bland; step-father Lester Tomerlin; and parents-in-law, Sam and Francis Hood.
Graveside services were Dec. 13 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Stanley Hood; son James Hood and wife Rebecca; mother Mary Rose Rolin Bland Tomerlin; brother Grant Tomerlin and wife Angel; Sisters, Nancy Davey, Pam Lewter and husband Harold; and grandchild Liam Allen.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Hood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.