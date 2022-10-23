Mrs. Deborah Jane Ervin, 72, of Lynnville died Oct. 19, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Ervin was a native of Marshall County, a retired school teacher at Richland and was a member of Robertson Fork Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Allen and Mary Elizabeth Hill Hickman; and brother Walt Hickman.
Funeral services were Oct. 21 at London Funeral Home and Crematory in Lewisburg. Burial was in Mars Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Robertson Fork Church of Christ Building Fund.
Survivors include husband of 52 years Bobby Ervin; daughter Deanna Jones and husband Wesley of Lynnville; grandson Joseph Fox of Huntsville; sister Mariallen Finley and husband Richard of Lewisburg; nieces and nephews, Emily Smith and husband Terry, Betsy Burton and husband Jeremy, John Hickman, Heather Prier, Heath Hickman; great-nieces, Morgan Poteete and husband Ethan, Lauren Hickman; great-nephew Will Smith; and great-great nephew Owen Poteete.
