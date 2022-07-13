Ms. Debra Darlene Ussery, 64, of Pulaski died July 11, 2022.
Ms. Ussery was born April 9, 1958, in Limestone County, Ala., and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved yard selling, watching westerns and collecting purses. She enjoyed her Mt. Dews, cooking and caring for people. She is preceded in death by parents, Leon and Ethel Ussery; brother Kenneth Ussery; and granddaughter Kanyziah Johnson.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Amanda Ussery, Chastity Coleman, Chaldon Coleman, all of Pulaski; son Channing Coleman of Denver, Colo.; granddaughters, Chrishanti Hughes and husband Jacob of Fayetteville, Hazel Mullins, Saderiyah Coleman, Khaelani Coleman, all of Pulaski; and grandsons, Chrishawn Wallace and, Kobe Coleman, both of Pulaski. for Debra Darlene Ussery.
