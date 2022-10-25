Ms. Debra Foster, 67, of Ethridge died Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Foster was born July 4, 1955, in Cheyenne, Wyo., and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved sewing, girls’ softball, her flowers and gardening. She is preceded in death by parents, John Lewis and Carolyn Louise Green Conley; and brother Mitchell Conley.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Survivors include sons, Jerry Pryor and wife Joanna of Bluffton, Ind., Ricky Pryor and wife Belinda of Ethridge; daughters, Elaina Honn, Kelsey Foster, both of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, John Conley Jr. and wife Patsy of Ethridge and Virgil Conley and wife Monitta of Lawrenceburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.