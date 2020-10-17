Mrs. Debra J. Brooks, 64, of Minor Hill died Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Brooks was born May 4, 1956, in Hammond, Ind. She is preceded in death by parents, William B. and Sandra Betty Harris Ross; and brother Joe Ross.
Funeral services were Oct. 13 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include husband of 50 years Johnny Brooks of Minor Hill; daughter Leslie Brooks and Johnny Sides of Jasper, Ala.; sons, Scottie Haggard and wife Carol, Travis Brooks, all of Pulaski, Morgan Brooks and wife Eva of Minor Hill, Joel Brooks and wife Caitlin of Lawrenceburg; brother Billy Ridinger and wife Linda of Athens, Ala.; sisters, Lynne Simmons, Patricia Haggard, both of Athens, Ala., Mellissa Ross of Florida; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
