Mr. Dee Leo (Corky) Hoover, 92, died May 20, 2023, in Pulaski.
Mr. Hoover was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Sherwood, Tenn. He was educated at Saint Andrews School in Sewanee, Martin College in Pulaski, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. A long-time broadcaster and journalist, he was the publisher and editor of The Giles Free Press and an owner of WKSR radio for decades. Prior to his roles at The Giles Free Press and at WKSR, he distinguished himself as news director and nightly anchor at WATE television in Knoxville.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Church of the Messiah, Episcopal. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the columbarium at the Church of the Messiah.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library or the Church of the Messiah, Episcopal.
Survivors include sons, Andy Hoover of Pulaski, Dr. Lee Hoover and wife Joan of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Morgan Hoover Beckman and husband Kenny of Bowling Green, Ky., Walker Hoover, Graham Hoover, both of Pulaski, Warren Hoover of San Antonio, Texas; and great-grandchild Elizabeth Kennedy Beckman of Bowling Green, Ky.
