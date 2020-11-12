Mr. Delano Womble, 75, died Nov. 3, 2020.
Mr. Womble was born May 30, 1945, in Giles County. He retired from Heil Quaker in Lewisburg. He is preceded in death by parents, Earl Wilson and Martha Louella Watts Womble; son Jeff Womble; and brother E. C. Womble.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Susan Womble of Pulaski; mother of his daughter Connie Womble of Pulaski; brother Randy Womble of Ethridge; sisters, Doris Womble Wright, Pauline Gist, both of Lawrenceburg, Frances Buckner of Nashville; and grandchildren, Logan Cox and Gracie Banks.
