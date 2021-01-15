Mr. Delbert (Del) Verne Carraher, 92, of Pulaski died Jan. 11, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Carraher was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Carlton, Penn. He was a retired self-employed industrial engineer. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. He was a veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Louie Henry Carraher and Dorothy Violet Bigelow Carraher; and wife Linda Blair Cummings Carraher.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Giles Memory Gardens with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughter Nancy B. Carraher of Pulaski; sons, Dee Verne Carraher Jr. of Franklin, John Carraher and wife Rachelle of Jackson; granddaughters, Callie Carraher, Sarah Carraher; brothers, Terry Carraher and wife Elenor of North Carolina, Tommy Carraher and wife Claudia of Florida; sister Kay Majka and husband Bob of Ohio; sister-in-law Cynthia McCallahan of Tullahoma; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
