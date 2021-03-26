Ms. Della Leigh Whitworth Corbin, 55, of Lewisburg died March 22, 2021.
Ms. Corbin was born Feb. 9, 1966, in Pulaski, and was a good-hearted person and a loving mother. She loved listening to music and loved her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Troy Brown and Wynell Hamlett Whitworth.
Memorial services were March 25 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include daughters, Kyndall Kirby of Pulaski, Riley Corbin of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Kymberli Baltimore, Kyndra Stokes; sisters, Brenda McClure of Pulaski, Cathy Luna of Lewisburg; ex-husbands, David Kirby, Steve Corbin; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
