Ms. Delynn (Buzzy) Johnson, 68, of Pulaski died June 6, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Johnson was born Sept. 22, 1952, in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert J. Hugh and Anna Mae Minatra Johnson; brothers, Sidney Troy, Jerry Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Rex Owen Johnson; and sister Mary Jean Johnson.
Funeral services were June 9 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Pisgah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Brownie West, 1017 Hill Top Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sisters, Dixie Holt and husband Bud of the Pisgah Community, Darlene White and husband Luke of Lynnville; brother Steve Johnson of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
