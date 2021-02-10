Mr. Dennis Terry Prince, 65, died Feb. 9, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Prince was born Oct. 20, 1955, in Columbia. He acquired his Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University. He was an innovative businessman who developed numerous ventures from the ground up. He was one of the founding members of the Tennessee Southern Railroad. He loved his family; his children and grandchildren were so special to him. He is preceded in death by parents, Elzie Charlie and Doris Chambers Prince; brother Wade Prince; and grandson William Charles Prince.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Richland Elementary Back Pack Program, 10333 Columbia Hwy., Lynnville, TN 37472.
Survivors include daughter Andrea Prince Wells and Ray Keeton of Pulaski; son Matt Prince and wife Claire of Eads, Colo.; grandchildren, Alexandrea Prince and David McRae, Tristan Prince, Tyler Prince, Mason Wells, Colin Nelson, Sarah Ryley Prince, Charlie Prince, Skyler Keeton; great-grandchildren, Isabella Sophia, Aryanna Lee; brother Dalford Prince and wife Mable of Lawrenceburg; sister Margie Mingledorff of North Carolina; significant other Judy Frazier Prince of Pulaski; other special relationships, Jenny Myers, Whitney Jackson, Anzleigh Fralix, Carley Jackson, Jenson Marbut; and several nieces and nephews.
