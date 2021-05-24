Mr. Dennis Wayne Kilpatrick, 57, of Pulaski died May 22, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Kilpatrick was born March 17, 1964, in Pulaski. He was truck driver. He is preceded in death by grandson Michael Wayne Daly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25, from 11 a.m.-noon at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include parents, Morgan and Betty Pearl Thompson Kilpatrick of Pulaski; son Lucas Kilpatrick of Pulaski; daughters, Cherika Kilpatrick, Stephanie Kilpatrick, both of Pulaski; brother Danny Kilpatrick of Goodspring; sisters, Debbie Chapman, Tammy Newton, both of Pulaski; and five grandchildren.
