Miss Destineé Cheyanne Rhea, 19, died July 15, 2022.
Miss Rhea was born July 4, 2003. She was known to many as Desi, Dez or Dezzi, and will be remembered for her contagious smile, her infectious personality, and for being larger than life. She was a 2021 graduate of Fayetteville City High School and an upcoming sophomore at the University of Tennessee Southern. She played basketball #4 and volleyball #4 for Unity School, softball #14 and basketball #4 at Fayetteville City High School and basketball #4 at UT Southern. She worked in the infant room at Little Blessings Daycare and was a waitress at Kitchen 218. She was a member of McBurg Baptist Church. Family and friends were everything to her; she had a special bond with her siblings and could often be found cheering and coaching them on in their sporting events. She was a great athlete and avid sports fan. She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather Timothy Keith Stubblefield, paternal grandmother Ellen Rhea and paternal grandfather Walter Henry Braden.
Funeral services were July 25 at the First Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville, with Joseph Hamilton, Elvin Bridges and Patrick Barnes officiating. Burial was in Wright’s Cemetery.
Higgins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Destineé Rhea Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bank of Lincoln County.
Survivors include parents, Derrick Duran Rhea, Misty Nicole Stubblefield; maternal grandmother Shelia Stubblefield; siblings, Deshana Lea Rogers, Alandra Mae Rhea, Kynlee Paige Rhea, Kaylyn Ellyce Rhea, Micah Duran Rhea; nephew Kyler Lux Rhea; nieces, Jazaih Deshonté Stevenson, Lanajaih ´J Elise Stevenson, Miyah Rikel ´J Rogers; uncles, Brian Keith Stubblefield, Kody Lee Stubblefield; bonus dad Joseph Wilbanks; special friends, Aly Hargrove, Talaejah Conley, Carmen Johnson, K.J. Jackson; her Little Blessings, Kitchen 218 and Southern Vortex families; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.