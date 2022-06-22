Mrs. Dezzie Cagle Terrill, 74, of Giles County died June 19, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Terrill was born April 29, 1948, in Limestone County, Ala., and was an amazing mother, sister and the best Nenny in the world. She was an adventurous woman who loved working in her yard, planting flowers and working in the garden. She loved outside, it made her feel free. She will be dearly missed and was dearly loved. She is preceded in death by parents, Willie Earl (Dude) and Lorine (Ree) Carter Cagle; husband George S. Terrill III; son Kevin Wales; and grandson Justin Lee Terry.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, April Miller of Pulaski, Phyllis Worsham and husband Niles of Centerville; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and three sisters.
