Mrs. Diane Adkins, 61, died Dec. 8, 2020.
Mrs. Adkins was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Dearborn, Mich. She retired from the Giles County School System after 23 years of service. She enjoyed feeling the warmth of the sun. She loved to sunbathe, reading books, gardening, writing, crocheting and talking on the phone for hours with her family and dearest friends. She wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to eat some delicious Mexican food and sip on margaritas. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed sharing her food with those she loved. She was devoted to her family first and foremost. She is preceded in death by husband James W. Adkins Sr.; parents, James William Clark and Patricia Anne Arnett Clark; and brothers, David Clark and Stephen Clark.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m.-noon at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial services will begin at noon.
Survivors include daughter Stacy Cozart and husband Kelvin; son Jim Adkins and wife Michele; grandchildren, Katelyn, Jessica, Emily, Bella, Heather, Abbigal, James Robert; sister Debra Clark; brother Michael Clark and wife Debby; and several nieces and nephews.
