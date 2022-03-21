Mr. Don Wilke, 76, died March 15, 2022.
Mr. Wilke was born Oct. 31, 1945 in Chicago. He moved to Pulaski in 2012 with his loving wife Ruth. He was definitely a man’s man but he had a big heart — especially for his animals. He really was a gem of a man, one of a kind and he will be greatly missed. He is at peace, happy and no longer in pain.
Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Simple Cremation and Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Southern Girls Pound Rescue or the Giles County Humane Association.
