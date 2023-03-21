Mr. Donald Carl Haney, 66, of Pulaski died March 17, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Haney was born June 13, 1956, in Ravenna, Ohio. He attended The Well Church of God in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Donald E. and Ruth Black Haney; and niece Laura Ann Gharky.
Memorial services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to The Well Church of God Building Fund, 1832 Kay Dr., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Margie L. Haney of Pulaski; son Bryan Haney of Pulaski; daughters, Janice Robinson, Avien Bost and husband Todd, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jennifer Price and husband Cameron, Lexi Knispel, RJ Bost, twins Hannah Haney and Haley Haney, Zachary Bost; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Price, Drako Price, Waylynn Price, Hazel Haney; sister Doris Gharky and husband Gene of Rootstown, Ohio; as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces; a host of friends and family; and his precious furbabies.
