Mr. Donald Coleman Steele, 68, of Lynnville died Feb. 28, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Steele was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Lewisburg. He was a veterans of the Army National Guard. He was a retired lineman for TVA and a member of Bradshaw Baptist Church, the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Shriners Al Menah Temple, NEBF and IBEW. Mr. Steele is preceded in death by parents, James Aaron and Margaret Elizabeth Spivey Steele; and step-mother Kate Steele.
Masonic services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 3, at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Lodge: P.O. Box 170, Pulaski, TN 38478; or Lynnville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 305, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include wife Yvonne Steele of Lynnville; sons, Donald Steele Jr. and wife Misty of Pulaski, Otis Steele and wife Sabrina of Lynnville; grandchildren, Ashley Steele, Erin Shadix, Lucas Steele, Katie Steele, Haley Steele, Sam Steele, Sara Steele; and great-granddaughter Presley Gavin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.