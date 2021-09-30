Mr. Donald Gene Kraus, 79, of Prospect died Sept. 30, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Kraus was born April 10, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Being a biochemist, he loved to help people with their health, lifestyle and spiritual wellness for 40-plus years. He loved traveling, computers, researching, old trucks and was very competitive at playing games. He was a great tennis player and loved to watch the game. He is preceded in death by parents, Jerome Gordon and Anne Jessica Nauta Kraus; stepfather Walter Nelson; brother Kenneth Kraus; daughter Susan Rene Kraus; and granddaughter Courtney Ray.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Mary Jane David of Prospect; sons, Steve Kraus and wife Angie of Clarksville, Keith Alan David of Greenville, Mich.; daughters, Christina Stine and husband Jeff of Gallatin, April Montgomery and husband Darin of Broken Arrow, Okla., Kim Arntz and husband Michael of Greenville, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Kraus and wife Saundra of Florida, Jerry Kraus and wife Faye of Arkansas, Jon Kraus and wife Melinda of Texas; sister Linda Davis and husband Terry of Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
