Mr. Donald Lee Kirkpatrick Sr., 75, of Pulaski died Nov. 17, 2022.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was born April 5, 1947, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by parents, Horace Lee and Mary Elizabeth Slate Kirkpatrick; sister Jean Briscoe and stepson John (Squirrel) Campbell.
Visitation with with military honors was Nov. 20 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include wife Janice Rose Kirkpatrick of Pulaski; sons, Donald Kirkpatrick Jr. and wife Sarah of Athens, Ala., Daniel Kirkpatrick and wife Maranda of Somerville, Ala.; stepdaughter Michelle Bevels and husband Jason of Minor Hill; brothers, Frankie Kirkpatrick, Larry Kirkpatrick, both of Hartselle, Ala.; sisters, Cornelia Kirkpatrick of Moulton, Ala., Donna Turcotte of Decatur, Ala.; grandchildren, Weston, Nathan, Dawson, Savannah, Hannah, Mackenzie, Emma, Raven, Jessica; and six great-grandchildren.
