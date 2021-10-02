Mr. Donald Marvin Hicks, 63, of Minor Hill died Sept. 10, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Ala.
Mr. Hicks was born Feb. 22, 1958, in Davidson County, and was a retired construction worker. He is preceded in death by parents, Elvis and Ruby Hicks; sister Sue Cox; and brothers, Richard Hicks, Elvis Hicks, Kenneth Hicks and Mike Hicks.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Rose of Sharon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Chris Hicks, Cody Hicks; sisters, Rachel Simpkins, Brenda White, both of Minor Hill; brother Lynn Hicks of Minor Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.