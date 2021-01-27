Mr. Donald (Duck) Massey, 71, of Minor Hill died Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Massey was born April 8, 1949, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a farmhand for C & C Farms for more than 50 years. He enjoyed fishing and loved the people of Minor Hill tremendously. He is preceded in death by parents, John Riley and Beatrice Dawes Massey; and brother Ronald Massey.
Funeral services were Jan. 26 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Regina Massey of Minor Hill; sons, Dewayne Cline, Matthew Cline, both of Minor Hill; daughter Chasity Hayes and husband Jason of Minor Hill; six grandchildren; sister Pat Defoe and husband James of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
