Mr. Donald Patrick Sprouse, 60, of Pulaski died Oct. 22, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Sprouse was born March 17, 1962, in Pulaski. He loved spending time with his family and working with his brothers. He loved fishing and going to yard sales. He had a wonderful sense of humor that he shared with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, James Herbert and Virgie Ruth Goats Sprouse; and brother Larry Sprouse.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Lisa Scroggins of Pulaski; son Steven Scroggins and wife Lacy of Fayetteville; daughter Amanda Daughtry and husband John of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Ronnie Sprouse and wife Faye of Lewisburg, Quintin Sprouse and wife Sherry, Jackie Sprouse and wife Gaye, all of Columbia, Randy Sprouse and wife Joyce of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Debbie Sprouse of Arizona, Teresa Hargrove of Pulaski; sister-in-law Joan Sprouse of Athens, Ala.; grandchildren, Brady Scroggins, Hannah Scroggins, Jackson Scroggins, Carter McAllister, Hunter Daughtry; and best friends, John Englett and Bobby Claud Englett, both of Pulaski.
