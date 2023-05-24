Mr. Donald Pillen, 79, of Crossville died May 22, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Pillen was born July 29, 1943, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved playing golf and loved cars and Harleys. He also enjoyed listening to classic rock, Bob Segar and various other genres of music. He is preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Joyce Pillen; brother Bob Pillen; sister-in-law Janet Baker; parents-in-law, Harold and Lillian McKinzie; brothers-in-law, Lester Vankuren, Tom Baker; and niece Karen Winget.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Mary Pillen of Crossville; sons, Scott Pillen of Linden, Mich., Mike Pillen and wife Robin of Pulaski; daughter Tiffany Bray and husband Derek of Burton, Mich.; grandchildren, Lesley Pillen, Autumn Messina and husband Anthony, Ryan Haar and husband Aaron, Tyler Pillen and wife Jen, Savannah Bray, Brooklyn Bray, Trey Shirey and wife Daisy, Ali Briggs and husband Dustin, Carter Shirey; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
