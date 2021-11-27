Mr. Donald Robert Lewonczyk, 83, of Prospect died Nov. 18, 2021.
Mr. Lewonczyk was born Oct. 23, 1938, in New Britain, Conn., and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force where he served for 26 and-one-half years. He loved woodworking, oil painting and was very good mechanically. He is preceded in death by son Donald Francis Lewonczyk; parents, John and Anna Pupecki Lewonczyk; brother John Robert (Bob) Lewonczyk; and sister Ann Marie Glidden.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services with military honors will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include wife of 62 years Joanne Lewonczyk of Prospect; sons, Jon Lewonczyk and wife Molly of Elkmont, Ala., Richard Lewonczyk of Nashville; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
