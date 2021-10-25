Mr. Donald (Don) Rogers Burchell, 70, of Pulaski died Oct. 19, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Burchell was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He sold and built houses, was a life-long contractor, a truck driver and sold real estate for many years. He loved watching the news and Titans football. He is preceded in death by parents, Rogers Allen and Margaret Louise Goodwin Burchell; brothers, Charles (Rusty) Burchell, Michael (Mike) Burchell; and sister Barbara (Barb) McCord.
Funeral services were Oct. 22 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Kristopher Burchell officiating. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 48 years Jeanne Burchell of Pulaski; daughter Melissa Holt of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jordon West and wife Erin, Wyatt Holt, all of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Owen West, Morgan West, both of Pulaski; brothers, Stan Burchell and wife Wanda of Lynnville, Jim Burchell and Jennifer Rich of Minor Hill, Bob Burchell of Pulaski; sisters, Gina Spain of Pulaski, Carol Burchell of Lawrenceburg, Jan Darnell and husband Jeff of Chapel Hill; and several nieces, nephews, family, in-laws and friends.
