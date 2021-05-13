Mr. Donald Wayne Russell Sr., 76, died May 11, 2021.
Mr. Russell was born June 8, 1944, in northern Giles County. He graduated from Campbellsville High School in 1962 and entered the U.S. Army, serving his country until 1968. He married Virginia Nell Risner July 8, 1967, and they had two sons. He entered Tennessee Valley Authority’s electrician apprenticeship program in 1977 and worked for TVA as an electrician until retirement in 2005. He married Shirley Vance Crabtree March 19, 1979, and gained two stepchildren. Both his sons and stepson followed in his footsteps with careers as TVA linemen. After retirement, he enjoyed staying active, riding the roads on his bicycle and running. He was a regular volunteer at Hillside Hospital and served in the Tennessee Honor Guard. He was a diehard Democrat and Tennessee Volunteers, Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Willard Wilson (Jack) Russell and Opal Lee Higgins Russell; brother Willard (Bud) Russell Jr.; and sisters, Faye Underwood, Joyce Davis and Sandra Stafford.
Funeral services were May 13 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Shirley Russell of Pulaski; sons, Donald (Donnie) Wayne Russell Jr. and wife Jill, Christopher Scott Russell, all of Winchester; stepson Rex Crabtree of Pulaski; stepdaughter Jan Harwell and husband Toomey of Goodspring; brother Royce Russell of Columbia; sister Dot Musgrove of Columbia; grandchildren, Lance Harwell and wife Erin, Ryan Harwell, Chelsea McCluskey and husband Curtis, Candice Yant and husband Daniel, Kayla Bragg and husband Kevin, Bryson Russell, Baylor Russell; and great-grandchildren, Peyton McCluskey, Abbie McCluskey, Levi Yant, Everett Yant and Hannah Harwell.
