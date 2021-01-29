Mrs. Donna G. Sulcer, 73, of Pulaski died Jan. 21, 2021.
Mrs. Sulcer was born Nov. 9, 1947. She is preceded in death by father,William Lee Griffin and brother Buster Griffin.
No services are set at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funereal Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Rose Griffin of Pulaski; husband Ed Sulcer of Pulaski; daughters, Wendi M. Parsons of Pulaski, Amy Vanderford and husband Jeremy of Culleoka; grandchildren, Kristen Shelby Trombley, Victoria Vanderford, Alexander Lex Vanderford; and great-grandchildren, Carter Robertson and Haigan Trombley.
