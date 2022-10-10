Mrs. Donna Jean Arthur, 66, of Minor Hill died Oct. 8, 2022, at Le Conte Medical Center in Sevier County, Tenn.
Mrs. Arthur was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Pulaski. She was retired from Frito Lay in Pulaski and was an active participant of Relay For Life. She is preceded in death by parents, Alton Perry and Canzader Pearl Williams; husband Larry Arthur; daughter Sabrina Pierce; and brothers, Dwight Sands and Mike Birdsong.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Genesis Baptist Church, 167 Nancy Green Ridge Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Beasley of Pulaski, LeAnn McCowan and husband Adam of Minor Hill; brother Roger (Dinkey) Birdsong Sr. and wife Barbara of Nashville; grandchildren, Dekota Beasley, Elizabeth Beasley, Chaning McCowan; and several special sisters, aunts and uncles.
