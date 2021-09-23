Mrs. Donna Kay Martin, 62, died Sept. 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Martin was born Feb. 10, 1959, in Pulaski. She retired from Frito Lay. She is preceded in death by parents, William Thomas and Ruby Jeanne Michaels Helton.
Memorial services were Sept. 22 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include husband Barry Martin of Pulaski; son Dylan Freemon and wife Desiree of Pulaski; brothers, Richard Helton, Tommy Helton, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, Loryn Elizabeth Freemon and Deacon Daniel Freemon, both of Pulaski.
