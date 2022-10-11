Ms. Donna Louise Smith Reagan died Oct. 7, 2022.
Known as “Ms. Donna” by generations of Story Hour children, she lived in Pulaski for 19 years. She was employed by the Giles County Library and Martin Methodist College, and was also active in the First United Methodist Church’s music program. In 2001, she moved to Nashville. She was employed by Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch where she continued Story Time until her retirement in March 2022. She is preceded in death by sons, David Warren Reagan, Michael Warren Reagan; parents, Mike and Alice Smith; brother William Smith; and numerous extended family members.
Celebration of Life services will be held Monday, Oct. 17, at West Harpeth Funeral Home in Nashville with visitation from noon-2 p.m. and the service to follow.
Memorial donations may be made be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Autism Speaks or any other worthy charity of your choice.
Survivors include daughter Deborah Reagan Ward of Nashville; son-in-law Taylor Ward of Nashville; sister Anna Shandale of London, Ohio; three nieces; one nephew; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several cousins; and aunts, Linda Shoemaker and Martha Kress, both of London, Ohio.
