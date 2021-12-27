Mrs. Donna May Rockwell Kopp, 80, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Mrs. Kopp was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Binghamton, N.Y., and lived for a time in Bavaria, Germany, before settling in nothern Virginia. She came to Minor Hill more than 20 years ago, after retiring from being an editorial consultant and organizational manager in the Washington, DC area. After moving to Tennessee, she immediately became involved with the community and quickly made many friends in her new life in the country. She trained to be a Minor Hill First Responder, joined the Pulaski Business and Professional Women’s Association, Senior Friends, and served on the Giles County Library Board. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski. She was a loving, smart, funny, kind and caring human being. She loved being Oma and Great-Oma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered and missed by all those who knew her. She is preceded in death by son Eric V. Rockwell; husband Walter H. Kopp; parents; stepfather; many dear friends; and beloved little dog Skip-Beau.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the minister’s discretionary fund, First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 174, Pulaski TN 38478; or to Supportive Services for Veteran Families at hrcapinc.org (designate SSVF in the donation section).
Survivors include daughter Dara M. Bergmann; son Tad A. Kopp; daughter-in-law Deborah Pellam; siblings, Carole J. Rockwell Preisach, Dale V. Rockwell; brothers-in-law, John Preisach, Edie Kopp; sister-in-law Denise Rockwell; grandchildren, Tad E. Kopp and wife Ashley, Nicole M. Kopp and husband Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Amelia Wilson and impending arrival Gavin; as well as very good friend and companion Jim Cannon.
