Ms. Donna Sue Scott, 65, of Giles County died Feb. 15, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Scott was born Jan. 29, 1956, in Florence, Ala., and was a proud and loving mother, an honest and loyal sister and a devoted grandmother with infinite compassion. She enjoyed sports — crimson flowed through her veins as she was a dedicated and passionate Alabama fan... Roll tide! When in good health, she loved working in the yard, cooking and watching her shows. She was at her proudest watching her son Chase play football, listening to her son Micky’s running adventures and anything that had to do with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, William Rousseau and Betty Sue Vernon Scott.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, from noon-4 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, William Michael Tallent and wife Kari of Portsmouth, Va., Chase Tallent and wife Miranda of Pulaski; grandchildren, Cayden Tallent, Justice Tallent; brothers, Tim Scott and wife Pam of Goodspring, Tony Scott and wife Michelle of Pulaski; and sister Wanda Scott of Goodspring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.