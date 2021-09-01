Ms. Donna Yokley Abernathy, 65, of Pulaski died Aug. 31, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Abernathy was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Pulaski. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski. She was an English teacher for 20 years and an assistant principal at Giles County High School for 15 years. She retired in 2013 and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Samuel Peter and Pecola Laten Yokley.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, 202 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or to Giles County Animal Shelter, 380 Bennett Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include by son Robert (Rob) Samuel Abernathy and wife Haley of Lewisburg; grandson Robert Tripp Abernathy of Lewisburg; and several colleagues, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.