Mr. Donnie Gene Moore, 77, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Mr. Moore was born June 21, 1943, in the Bryson Community. He worked at Giles Farmers Co-op and was member of Wheelerton Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Samuel Morgan and Martha Virginia Ray Moore; son Gene Moore; and brother Eddie Dean Moore.
Graveside services were Sept. 16 at Elkton Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Wheelerton Baptist Church, 562 Wheelerton Road, Dellrose, TN 38453.
Survivors include wife Jeanie Moore of Ardmore, Tenn.; son Adam Moore of Ardmore, Tenn.; daughter Lana Oliver and husband Joey of Pulaski; brothers, Malcolm Moore and wife Nellie of Elkton, Billy Wayne Moore and wife Trudy, Joseph Moore and wife Vickie, all of Ardmore, Tenn.; sister-in-law Susie Moore of Elkton; grandchildren, Cody Oliver, Heather Payne, Daniel Nathan Moore, Allison Moore; and seven great-grandchildren.
