Mrs. Dora Earline Hal Horton, 87, died May 13, 2023.
Mrs. Horton was born Dec. 28, 1935, in Belvidere, Tenn. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School in Winchester. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. Employed for 22 years by Thomas & Howard Co. in Camden, S.C., she retired from the Kershaw County Clerk of Court office in Camden. She was a past president of American Legion Post 17 in Camden and was a lifetime VFW member. She was a devoted gardener, loved flowers, camping, doing for others and knitting. She is preceded in death by husband of 55 years Thomas Dabney Horton; parents, Harvey T. Hall and Mildred Limbaugh Hall.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Leonard Parker Limbaugh of Decherd, Harvey Ray Hall and wife Janice of Keller, Texas; sister Helen Evon Amos of Pulaski; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregiver Karan Amos.
