Mrs. Doris Ann Hogan Campbell, 90, of Pulaski died Sept. 5, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Campbell was born Jan. 18, 1932. She was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She will be remembered as the “Chocolate Pie Lady.” She is preceded in death by parents, William Maple Hogan and Alene King Hogan; husband of 67 years Edward Campbell; brother Jimmie Hogan and sister Judy Hogan Stafford.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 9, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Bible Pathway Ministries, P.O. Box 20123, Murfreesboro, TN 37129-0123; or New Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 1595 Sumac Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, Rickey Campbell and wife Regina of Pulaski, Mike Campbell and wife Hollie of Lebanon; daughter Joyce Vernon of Pulaski; brothers Kenneth Hogan and wife Ruth of Ardmore, Ala., Billy Hogan of Ashland City, Tony Hogan and wife Wanda of Athens, Ala.; sister Patsy Griffin and husband Hugh of Prospect; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special friends, Carole Collins, Marilyn Gill and Glen Cardin.
