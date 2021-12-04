Mrs. Doris Dean Womble Wright, 79, died Nov. 27, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Wright was born June 8, 1942, in Ethridge. She lived in Michigan from 1967 until 1981, moving back to Tennessee in 1981. She retired from NHC Pulaski and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She loved her flower garden and sitting on the porch visiting with family and friends and her most beloved baby, Lily. She is preceded in death by husband Jim Wright; parents, Earl and Louella Womble; great-grandson Gabe Bradford; brothers, E.C. Womble, Delano Womble; and nephew Jeff Womble.
Funeral services were Dec. 1 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Jeanna Rose of Lawrenceburg, Sherry Thomas of Cabot, Ark.; special brother Randy Womble of Ethridge; sisters, Frances Buckner of Nashville, Pauline Gist of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Hanna Bradford, Macey Holweg, Tyler Rose, Ethan Rose, Lacy Hill, Taylor Roachell; great-grandchildren, Xavier Ulanski, Ariannah Ulanski, Harper Hill, Fallon Hill; special niece Brandy Womble; special friend Peggy Gibson; and several other nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.