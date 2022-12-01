Mrs. Doris Elaine Eslick, 100, of Pulaski died Nov. 28, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Eslick was born Oct. 5, 1922, in Atlanta, Ga. Before graduating high school in Atlanta, she had the honor of marching in the school band that escorted Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh to the premier of Gone With the Wind, which she watched over 100 times and could quote until she passed. She was a bookkeeper with the U.S. Military where she met the love of her life, Taliaferro Grant (Tol) Eslick. They met on a blind date at Kaneohe Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii, which led to 72 years of marriage. In 1950, the couple moved back to Pulaski where they attended Pulaski First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, dancing to Big Band music and loved eating chocolate. When she turned 100, she was featured as a PULASKI CITIZEN Spotlight. She is preceded in death by parents, Percy Cleveland and Lucy Lee Callahan Bouck; and two sisters.
No services are set at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library or First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski.
Survivors include husband Taliaferro (Tol) Eslick; daughters, Elaine McCord and husband Toby of Lebanon, Marcia Drayton of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tol Swindell and wife Kelly, Hallie Madewell and husband Franklin, Amy McCord and wife Serena, Peter Drayton, Adam Drayton; and great-grandchildren, Tol Swindell, Yates Swindell, Knox Swindell, Grant Madewell, Cole Madewell, Wesley Drayton, Billie Jean Drayton and Jeremiah Drayton.
