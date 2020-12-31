Mrs. Doris Estell Helton, 94, of Pulaski died Dec. 28, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Helton was born May 21, 1926, and was the last survivor of six children. She was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Y. and Birttie Lane Hindman; husband Winfred Brinkley Helton; and daughter Gail Garrett.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, 726 N. Locust Avenue, 2nd Floor Suite B, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
Survivors include son Paul Helton of Pulaski; daughters, Deborah Calahan, Sandra Johnson, both of Pulaski, Gloria Lovell of Lynnville; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.