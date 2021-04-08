Mrs. Doris June Taylor, 83, of Pulaski died April 7, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Taylor was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife and mother. She loved to fish and enjoyed quilting and making crafts. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church where she always was involved in the church’s activities. She loved flowers and enjoyed her flower gardens. She is preceded in death by parents, Otis Virgil and Ethel Irene Gowan Pierce; husband John P Taylor; sons, Randy Vernon, Ronnie Vernon; stepsons, Charles Taylor, John Taylor; stepdaughters, Martha Farley, Lounne Taylor; and brothers Larry Pierce and Roger Pierce.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at New Providence Cemetery with Larry Thomas officiating.
Survivors include son Wayne (Pee Wee) Taylor of Pulaski; stepson Gary Richard Taylor of Piedmont, Ala.; stepdaughter Rosemary Braizer of Gadston, Ala.; brothers, Wendell Pierce, Ricky Pierce and wife Melissa, all of Pulaski; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friends, Peggy Malone, Doug and Faye Workman, and Jim and Norma Flickinger.
