Mrs. Dorothy Ann Warf, 86, of Lynnville died Jan. 8, 2023, in Columbia.
Mrs. Warf was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Minor Hill. She was a homemaker and member of Bethel Church of Christ in Culleoka. She is preceded in death by parents, Hershel O. and Mattalene Cole Green; husband Loyd Warf; and special aunt and uncle, Turner and Lillie Harrison.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Powell Cemetery, c/o Eddie Warf, 2706 Ernest Hawkins Road, Columbia, TN 38401.
Survivors include sons, Eddie Warf and wife Debbie of Columbia, Andy Warf of Springfield; sisters, Doris James, Donna Kay Townsend and husband Joe Paul, all of Athens, Ala.; grandchildren, Ryan Warf and wife Emily, Jake Warf and wife Reed, Luke Warf and wife Karlie; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Cooper, Colt, Ruby, McKoy, Hadley and Tilla.
