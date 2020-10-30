Mrs. Dorothy Jean Cooper, 86, died Oct. 26, 2020.
Mrs. Cooper was born April 4, 1934, in Campbellsville, and was a member of East Hill Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Oakley Dean and Annie Lou Graves Holbert; husband Hugh Cooper; daughter Janice Vantrease; son-in-law Kenneth Frazier; and brothers, Coleman Holbert, Douglas Holbert and Dean Holbert.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today (Friday) at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, Earnest Cooper and wife Susan of Chattanooga, Joe Cooper and wife Susan of Pulaski; daughters, Jannett Frazier, of Pulaski, Joan Porter and husband Terry of Franklin, Judy Jacobs and husband Mike of Smyrna; son-in-law Mike Vantrease of Nashville; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
