Mrs. Dorothy Marjean Rhoubin, 77, of Pulaski died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Rhoubin was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Birmingham, Ala. She was self-employed, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward Orville and Dorothy Marion Busby Williams; and husband Tom Rhoubin.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte, N.C.
Survivors include daughters, Denise Tyson of Pulaski, Jana Vinke and husband Michael of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Ashley Tyson, Devin Parks, Matthew Vinke, Dustin Vinke; and great-grandchildren, Alaya Masters, Liam Tyson, Jaxon Tyson and Xander Tyson.
