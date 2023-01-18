Obit-Rhoubin, Dorothy Marjean

Mrs. Dorothy Marjean Rhoubin, 77, of Pulaski died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Rhoubin was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Birmingham, Ala. She was self-employed, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward Orville and Dorothy Marion Busby Williams; and husband Tom Rhoubin.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte, N.C.

Survivors include daughters, Denise Tyson of Pulaski, Jana Vinke and husband Michael of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Ashley Tyson, Devin Parks, Matthew Vinke, Dustin Vinke; and great-grandchildren, Alaya Masters, Liam Tyson, Jaxon Tyson and Xander Tyson.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Rhoubin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.