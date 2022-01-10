Mrs. Dorothy Sue Ingram Daughtery, 81, of Lawrenceburg died Jan. 6, 2022, at NHC Scott in that city.
Mrs. Daughtery was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Corinth, Miss. She worked 26 years for Frito Lay in Pulaski before retiring. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Mars Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, farming and taking care of her chickens, ducks and cows. She was a crafty lady who loved decorating for all the different holidays. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill Jack Ingram and Rebecca Ann Phillips Ingram; husband, Marshall Herman Daughtry; brothers, Woodrow Ingram, Billy Joe Ingram; and sisters, Bobbie Nell Allen, Sara Ann Miles and Mary Hillenblock.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Mars Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. with Chad Moore officiating.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Susan Daughtry Burnett and husband Jonathan; son John Daughtry and wife Amanda; sister Helen Block and husband Barry; grandchildren, Kelsey Heatherly and husband Lane, William Daughtry; great-grandson Cooper Heatherly; and several nieces and nephews.
