Mrs. Dorothy (Sue) Susan Cantrell, 76, of Pulaski died June 1, 2022.
Mrs. Cantrell was born Dec. 27, 1945, in Painesville, Ohio. She was raised in northeastern Ohio and lived a lot of her adult life in Crawford County, Penn., before moving to Pulaski in 2007. She was a rehab counselor who was dedicated to helping people stay sober. She was loved by all who met her. She was very involved in her family and loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her as much as she could. After retiring, she fell in love with birds. She would breed them with her daughter. She enjoyed going to bird shows and making bird toys. She is preceded in death by parents, Margaret C. Grammas and Edwin R. Palo; loving husband Bernard G. Cantrell; son Jay Dunken; daughter Cheryl Geary; sister Mary Rozhon-Palo; brothers, Ed Palo, Riley Curtis; and grandson Brandon Calkins.
Private family memorial services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving children, Peggy Vliek and ex-husdand Scott Vliek, Robert Calkins and wife Tina, Lori Golding and husband James; grandchildren, Keith Timme, Christopher Dunken, Heidi Timme, Jaimee Fenton, Melissa Geary, Mathew Geary, Douglas Fenton, Robert Calkins Jr., Jacob Geary, Justin Calkins; and 13 great-grandchildren.
