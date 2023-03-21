Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) Alice Gibson Glover, 82, died March 19, 2023, at her home in Giles County.
Mrs. Glover was born March 10, 1941, in Columbia and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and camping. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by grandson PV2 Cody Duncan; and sisters, Faye Gray, Peggy Sullivan and Sue Matthews.
Funeral services were March 21 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor David Waybright officiating. Burial was in Aspen Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, c/o Fred Elder, 355 Liberty Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include husband Harold Glover Sr. of Pulaski; sons, Mike Martin and wife Gwen, Jeff Martin and wife Kelly, Barry Martin; daughter Kelley Duncan and husband Shane; stepsons, Lynn Glover and wife Hope, Stanley Glover; stepdaughters, Lisa McKluskey, Kaye Glover; brothers, Johnny Sullivan, Robert Sullivan; 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
