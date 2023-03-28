Ms. Dorothy (Dot) Jane Koons, 70, of Pulaski died March 24, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Cookeville.
Ms. Koons was born April 7, 1952, in Pulaski. She was outgoing, never met a stranger and had a knack for bringing a smile to everyone she interacted with. She had a talent for bringing new life to old things, especially antiques. She was also an advocate for children with disabilities. She is preceded in death by parents, Louis White and Sally Newton White Davis; and brother Gerald Don Davis.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Tina Mangrum, Dale Glidden and wife Ranee, Lori Demant and husband Paul, Hope Glidden, Heather Simmons, Richard Glidden, Rachel Vann and husband Justin, Caleb Davis; siblings, Julia Ann Shedd, Rita Jaramillo and husband Jesus, Reba Strell and husband Fred, Robert Davis and wife Coral; sister-in-law Pat Davis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
